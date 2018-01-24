Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures dip before another weekend warmup

DETROIT - Tuesday didn't have Monday's 50s, but wasn't an Arctic blast, either.

Temperatures are settling back to typical winter numbers after our brief spring preview. Lows will range from the upper teens to low 20s overnight, under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will diminish somewhat, but not completely.

Wednesday will be our coldest of the next 10 days. Highs will barely get to 30 degrees in our Metro Zone with most spots in the upper 20s. This will come with mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

Dry conditions will remain through most of the forecast. Temperatures will ramp up into the weekend. Thursday highs will be barely above freezing. On Friday, the mid-40s will return. This time, we will get some sunshine to go with the mild temperatures.

On Saturday, we might see some rain, but the confidence in that is pretty low. Most of the wet weather should stay south of us. A cold front will come through late, which will bring temperatures back to the mid-30s for Sunday’s highs. We’ll finish the weekend dry, so that will give everyone plenty of time to enjoy the Meridian Winter Blast at Detroit’s Campus Martius.

Next week looks dry with above-normal temperatures.

