Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures dip below freezing overnight

DETROIT - Freeze warnings are in effect overnight through 8 a.m. Friday. We'll see temperatures dip below freezing for at least a few hours Thursday night. That hard freeze will kill sensitive plants, but this should also end our mosquito threat for this season, as well.

Once we get past Friday's frosty start, the yuckiest part of the forecast is behind us.

Expect temperatures to drop into the 30s again. In fact, we might be a degree or two colder than Tuesday morning's chilly start. All-day sun will get us to the mid-50s in the afternoon. That's still below normal, though.

We'll fix that for the weekend. A surge of warmer air will invade and bring temperatures into the 60s for highs Saturday through Monday. That comes with plenty of weekend sunshine, too. Also, winds will be light both days.

Sunday should be a perfectly crisp morning for the Detroit Free Press Marathon. The full marathon kicks off at 7 a.m. on Fort Street.

Monday will be the warmest of the forecast, but clouds and breezy conditions will return for most of next week.

