Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop after warm, wet stretch

DETROIT - It was a wet night and morning across the area, and now temperatures are falling. Parts of our West Zone have already reached freezing, and the rest of us will follow.

The good news (not from a wind chill standpoint), is that winds have picked up right on schedule this afternoon. We need this wind. The windier it is, the more we can evaporate moisture off of paved surfaces and, if we can dry things out, then that’s a lot less ice we’ll see develop when temperatures do drop below freezing.

Still, there are going to be puddles out there that will freeze, so be careful if you’ll be out later this afternoon and evening.

Snow showers are crossing mostly the northern part of the area this afternoon, but they don’t look nearly as impactful as yesterday’s computer models suggested they might be. As long as temperatures remain above freezing during these snow showers, the snow won’t stick, and we can salvage the afternoon rush hour.

Snow showers will end quickly this evening, with cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). West-northwest wind should diminish to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, some breaks of sun are possible, but there will be a lot more clouds, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, a splendid mid-winter day, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Friday kicks off Detroit’s annual big winter celebration, Meridian Winter Blast, and the weather will be mild enough for you to come on downtown and have some serious fun. Expect some sunshine, and increasing breezes, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). What a day and evening to skate on the Campus Martius ice rink.

Increasing clouds and very mild Friday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Saturday with a few light rain showers possible, but I expect parts of the day to be dry, possibly even more than half of it. It’ll still be mild, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). You should still be able to come down and enjoy Winter Blast, especially given the milder temperatures.

Scattered showers are still possible Saturday evening, with lows overnight in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday, with temperatures holding nearly steady in the low to mid 30s (1 degree Celsius), a little more winter-like if that’s how you like your temperatures at Winter Blast!

A quick peek at the long range computer models indicates temperatures remaining near-to-above average through next week. Our average high is 32 degrees (0 degrees Celsius), so I think you can handle that.



