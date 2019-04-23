Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop as clouds, wind arrive

DETROIT - Big changes are coming to a Metro Detroit area near you.

As of late Tuesday morning, temperatures ranged from 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) in Detroit to 48 degrees (9 degrees Celsius) behind a cold front in Lansing.

Once the front passes this afternoon, we’ll have more cloud cover, a gusty northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph and falling temperatures.

Tuesday's sunrise was at 6:41 a.m., and sunset is at 8:24 p.m.

Skies clear tonight, and it’ll be a much cooler night with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees 4 degrees Celsius), with that northwest wind settling down to 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday forecast

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, yet another spectacular spring day, with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Remember that Wednesday is Local 4’s first Weather Radio Campaign Day of this season. We’ll be out at the Meijer on Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor for the first time, so this is YOUR event Washtenaw County and US-23 corridor!

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Partly cloudy Thursday -- at this point it appears that the next cold front and band of showers may just hold off until Thursday night. Highs Thursday in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and lows Thursday night near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Showers start the day on Friday, but those will end and we’ll become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

At this point, Saturday’s daytime period still looks dry, but it’s going to be close. We’ll start the day mostly sunny, then clouds will increase during the afternoon. Most computer models hold off the approaching showers until Saturday night, but one (the GFS) brings them in during the afternoon.

We’re going with the majority and keeping the day dry -- but be aware that it could rain on your Date Night plans. Highs Saturday in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

We start Sunday with rain (not good news if you observe Greek Orthodox Easter and are heading to morning services), but it appears that we’ll dry out in the afternoon, with at least partial sunshine building in. It’ll be a breezy day, though, with highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), which will make it feel a little brisk compared to where we’ve been this week.

