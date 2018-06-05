Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures fall overnight before rebounding this week

DETROIT - If you were waffling about whether to leave the windows open Tuesday night, we can disabuse you of that thought right now.

Temperatures are heading to our coldest mark in more than two weeks. Officially, our low will be 50 degrees, but most of us will finish in the 40s. Check the 4ZONE page to see how cold your backyard will get.

Clouds will thin out through the night, leading to plenty of sunshine Wednesday. Highs will return to 70 degrees after our chilly start. Winds will be light.

Thursday will be mainly dry, with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer in the upper 70s.

We’ll touch 80 degrees Friday with a better chance of thunderstorms, but not everyone will get wet.

Unfortunately, our most likely window of wet weather will arrive Saturday. It will also be our warmest day of the week with highs reaching the low 80s. The good news is the humidity will be slightly higher, but only to noticeable levels.

There is more heat in the back end of our 10-day forecast.

