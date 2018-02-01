Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures fall sharply for end of week

DETROIT - Highs hit 40 degrees in many spots Wednesday afternoon, but Metro Detroit will kiss those numbers goodbye.

On Wednesday night, we'll still be above normal with lows in the mid- to upper 20s.

Thursday's highs will arrive at lunch, only in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will fall sharply in the afternoon, so when you head home from work, expect wind chills in the teens and some single digits in our North Zone. There will be a few afternoon snow showers around, but no accumulation.

On Friday, temperatures will drop well below normal and stay there for a long time. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Even with some sunshine, we’ll barely get to 20 degrees in the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay below freezing this weekend, and we’ll be shoveling again, too. On Saturday night into Sunday, our next snowmaker arrives. There’s still a question of how much snow it will produce, but we can safely say it will be more than a dusting.

Temperatures next week will remain below normal going into the weekend.

