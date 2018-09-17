Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures go back and forth this week

DETROIT - So there’s a cold front draped to our west that’s been sitting there for quite a while now -- waiting for what used to be Hurricane Florence to get out of the way. That’s going to happen tomorrow, and it’ll finally be back to business as usual with weather systems crossing the region.

Tonight will be yet another unusually mild early fall night, with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius). Skies will become mostly clear, and the wind will be light and variable. It’ll be a beautiful night at Comerica Park if you’re going to the Tigers game!

Mostly sunny to start our Tuesday, then skies become partly cloudy as that cold front approaches during the afternoon.

Some computer models bring it through dry, but one of our high resolution models does spit out a few showers and thunderstorms. If you have outdoor plans, just keep an eye on our free weather app’s customizable radar page. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a humid day. West wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Note: Since the cold front will arrive quicker to the north, areas north of I-69 may only see highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius), and perhaps even cooler than that in the northern Thumb.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:16 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 7:38 p.m.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, cooler and noticeably less humid on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night with a shower or thunderstorm possible late at night as a warm front approaches. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Thursday could start with a shower or thunderstorm, then skies become partly cloudy and the humidity heads back up -- as does the temperature. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

The next cold front comes through on Friday, with some showers and thunderstorms ahead of it. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Mostly sunny and quite a bit cooler on Saturday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). What a great fall day for college football, heading to your local cider mill, a late-season round of golf, or whatever you have planned!

Mostly clear Saturday night with a little fall chill in the air -- lows in the mid 50s in our Urban Heat Island, meaning the urban areas closer to Detroit, while rural areas could see temps fall into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

