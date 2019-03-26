Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures increase before cold, rainy weekend

DETROIT - Even with all-day sunshine Tuesday, Metro Detroit couldn’t get to normal temperatures, but that will change Wednesday.

For the rest of Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and light winds. That will take us to the low 20s in parts of our North and West zones, to the mid- and upper 20s in most spots.

Skies will be just as bright Wednesday with a southerly wind that will take temperatures to an official high in the low 50s. But east-side locations will get that wind off the colder lake waters, which will keep temperatures in the 40s. Check the 4ZONE page to see where your backyard will end up.

Also, you might hear outdoor sirens going off shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. This is part of a statewide tornado drill for Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week. Take a few minutes to review your tornado plan. We’ve already had four twisters in Southeast Michigan this year, so it’s never too early to be prepared.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the forecast, but the sunshine will go away. Expect clouds and a few showers. Highs will reach the low and mid-50s for everyone.

Then, for Friday and Saturday, we’ll be close to a lingering frontal boundary that could bring rain at times, and possibly snow showers on Saturday.

On Friday, most of the rain will be south of us, with a few periodic showers south of Eight Mile Road possible. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 40s.

On Saturday, colder air will barrel in from the northwest as that lingering front brings rain. Right now, it looks like part of the area might see snow showers -- definitely more than a few flakes. This far out, I wouldn’t take it to the bank. It won’t take much to move that front 10-20 miles in either direction, drastically changing the forecast.

The end of the weekend looks bright and cold. Highs will barely scrape 40 degrees in the afternoon Sunday.

