Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures plummet Friday evening following cold front

DETROIT - Still windy Friday evening with a serious temperature drop at night. Feels more like fall this weekend, and it's very appropriate. Autumn begins, Saturday night.

After Friday afternoon showers, a cold front whips through the Motown area. It remains windy, Friday evening, with gusts as high as 35 mph. When the wind direction switches and comes from the west and northwest, temps fall from the 80s and upper 70s, very quickly to the 60s way before midnight.

The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals for a 7:10 p.m. ET baseball game at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit. Remember your favorite Tigers jacket and hat to stay warm. Temps will fall to the 60s by the end of the game.

Friday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and much cooler, even chillier. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s. Get those heaters cranking, or grab a blanket for a warm night's sleep.

Saturday's forecast

Saturday will feel much more like fall. It will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon; brisk and cool all day. Jackets and sweatshirts needed with 50s in the morning and low and mid 60s in the afternoon.

Stay warm at the Michigan-Nebraska football game in Ann Arbor; kickoff at 12 noon ET. Same for the Michigan State-Indiana game in Bloomington, Indiana; kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Autumn begins with the fall equinox at 9:54 p.m. ET, Saturday.

Sunday's forecast

Sunday will be sunnier and milder. Highs will be closer to 70 degrees after morning lows in the 40s. Great weather for going to the cider mill or the Tigers-Royals game at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Rest of next week

Monday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temps will be in the low and mid 70s.

Warm with a chance of showers, Tuesday. Daytime temps in the mid 70s, again.

After a cold front passes, Tuesday night, Wednesday will be cooler and brighter. Highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday become sunnier, again. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

