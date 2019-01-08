Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures plummet to near-normal winter levels

DETROIT - Temperatures in Metro Detroit reached the 50s again Tuesday afternoon, but don't get used to it. A strong evening cold front brought an end to Tuesday's rain, but that's just the beginning of traditional winter temperatures.

Wind gusts will peak in the early evening, from 30-40 mph. Winds will slacken a bit toward dawn, but it will still be noticeably breezy Wednesday morning. That, plus the plummeting temperatures, will make the temperature Wednesday morning feel as if it's in the single digits in many spots, even though the thermometer will stop in the 20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs stopping short of the freezing mark. In fact, temperatures for most of us will end up in the upper 20s.

Winds will be lower Wednesday night, but temperatures will be even colder, with single-digit wind chills. Despite this being a shock to our systems, our midweek temperatures are very close to normal for this time of year.

We won't see much change by the weekend. Highs will creep just a degree or two above freezing by then.

Saturday will bring the only possible chance of precipitation in the forecast. Even that looks slim for all but our South Zone. Those in Lenawee and Monroe counties could get brushed with snowflakes, but the rest of us will stay dry.

Temperatures will recover a bit early next week, but they'll be nowhere near what we've experienced in the last 48 hours. Check out our mini warmup in the 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.