Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures remain brutally cold overnight Monday

DETROIT - The southern half of the area continues to be noticeably colder than the northern half, but everyone gets brutally cold again tonight.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of us starting at 7 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Wednesday (Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and Lapeer are the three counties not included). Wind chills will range from -10 to -20. That means exposed skin may become frostbitten in as little as 30 minutes.

Highs Wednesday will again finish in the teens, with negative wind chills for most of the day. Scattered light snow will be around at times, with less than an inch of accumulation expected.

Dangerous wind chills will return for every morning this week. Temperatures will drop to their lowest point of the season on a near-record setting Friday. The record is -10, set in 1981. Our forecast is calling for -8 on Friday morning.

By the end of the weekend, our luck will change. High temperatures will not only rise above 20 degrees (after a record stretch of 12 days below that mark), but we get a solid hour or two ABOVE FREEZING on Monday. This “heat wave” will be accompanied by accumulating snow, however, so take it for what it’s worth.

Beyond that, temperatures will drop a bit, but should be above 20 degrees for much of next week.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.