Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rise, chance of thunderstorms this weekend

DETROIT - Metro Detroit will hit a little speed bump Wednesday night, but we’ve got a big weather pothole coming over the weekend.

Rain will stay in the forecast through 10 p.m. That's about the time temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 30s. Then, numbers will fall toward morning lows around 30 degrees.

Clouds will break during the morning Thursday and give us a decent amount of sun in the afternoon. Highs will stop just short of 40 degrees.

More sun will arrive Friday. Highs will still hang out around 40 degrees.

Then, things will get interesting by Saturday afternoon. Unseasonably mild temperatures will bring temperatures to 50 degrees, but wind gusts might match that number, too.

We’re also monitoring a potential for thunderstorms, and there’s at least a nontrivial possibility that one or two of those storms might reach severe limits. Even outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Windy conditions will remain through Sunday. We’ll see a very early -- predawn most likely -- high near 50 degrees, and temperatures will fall through the day, reaching the 30s by afternoon. Then, it will be back to winter with unseasonably cold temperatures most of next week.

