Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rise nearly 30 degrees after snowy night

DETROIT - Not only will Metro Detroit get an improvement in the forecast this week, but temperatures will be nearly 30 degrees warmer before the weekend.

We still have snow to deal with Monday night. Expect flakes to hang around through the evening, with some reduced visibility at times. We'll dry out after midnight, and it will be unseasonably cold. Lows for everyone will be in the 20s.

Sunshine will mix it up with clouds Tuesday. Highs will be an improvement, in the mid-40s. But that's still well shy of normal.

Wednesday will get closer to the normal mark with highs in the mid-50s. Plus, we’ll still be dry with partly cloudy skies.

Then the pièce de résistance will arrive Thursday. High temperatures will finally peak above normal with highs in the low 60s. The warm weather will come with rain, but highs will reach the 60s -- I can’t write that enough.

The temperatures won’t be “one and done.” Expect 60s into the weekend.

Beyond that, temperatures will start heading in the other direction. See how far we fall in the 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.