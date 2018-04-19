Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rise to near-average this weekend

DETROIT - After what we've been through this spring, average will be an achievement, and we'll be close later this week.

We've got another chilly night ahead, with temperatures even colder than they were Wednesday night. The mercury will drop into the 20s in most spots. Skies will remain clear with light winds.

Everything will get warmer from there. Another sun-filled day will boost temperatures into the mid-50s, but that's still below our normal high in the low 60s.

The weekend looks even better, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Next week will bring 60-degree highs while keeping the sunshine.

Our first shot of precipitation might arrive late Tuesday night, but more likely Wednesday. It won’t be snow, just some rain.

Did we cross the finish line for this year’s snow season? It sure looks like it. If Wednesday night’s flakes were the last of the 2017-18 season, it will be the 15th snowiest season of Detroit's history.

Temperatures will dip a bit after Wednesday’s rain, but it’s still well above where we’ve been for almost all of April.

