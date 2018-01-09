Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures soar ahead of another significant snowstorm

DETROIT - Temperatures moved just above freezing Tuesday with the help of sunshine, but we'll do much better in the next couple of days.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop to the low 20s, so watch for slick spots again in the morning from refreezing.

The other issue for the morning commute will be freezing drizzle. There won’t be much of it, but it could put down a thin sheet of ice in spots.

By midday, any moisture will become all rain and stay that way. Temperatures will soar into the mid-40s, but highs won't arrive until close to midnight. With low clouds and fog, it will be a dreary stretch, despite the mild temperatures.

We'll get into the 50s on Thursday, but rain chances will get better. It’s going to be another cloudy, dreary day. A good majority of our snowpack should be obliterated by the close of business Thursday.

The biggest story of the forecast might be Friday into Saturday. There appears to be a significant snowmaker in our neighborhood. Exactly where and how much snow we will receive is still to be determined. We’re keeping a close eye on the storm. Regardless of how much snow shows up, temperatures will crater.

Highs on Friday will be in the morning, around the mid-40s. Then, temperatures will fall through the day and night to hit a morning low in the mid-teens on Saturday.

Beyond that, expect another frigid stretch, with highs struggling to hit 20 degrees and lows in the single digits, at least through the middle of next week.

