Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures soar to 80 degrees Tuesday

DETROIT - There is no shortage of warm temperatures in this forecast. Monday would be fine to repeat until the weekend, but it might end up being the coolest of the workweek.

On Monday night, skies will be mainly clear with seasonably mild lows in the mid- to upper 40s.

With plenty of sunshine and breezy southwest winds Tuesday, temperatures will soar to 80 degrees in the afternoon. They are expected to stop short of 86 degrees, the record set in 1942.

When you add in the dry air, there is a high fire danger. A red flag warning is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening for the entire area. Don’t burn anything outdoors and be extra careful with cigarettes.

Wednesday will be almost as toasty, with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will thicken up late in the day with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the evening.

Thursday and Friday will also bring rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Right now, it looks like we’ll skip any severe weather, but some downpours and small hail will be possible.

Temperatures will cool a bit over the weekend, but will still be close to normal for the first week of May.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.