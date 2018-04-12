Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures spike into 70s, but it won't last

DETROIT - Sunshine and strong winds caused temperatures to spoke into the 70s, making Thursday the warmest day of 2018, and there might be a little gas in the tank for Friday, too.

Expect dry and seasonably mild conditions on Thursday night. A few light showers will move through our North Zone overnight. Lows will drop to the mid-40s.

Friday's forecast will depend on where the front ends up. Temperatures in South Zone locations will likely hit the 70s again, and some North Zone spots won't make it out of the 40s. But there's a lot of real estate in between that's still in question. A passing shower will be around. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.

Heavier rain and some thunder will arrive Friday night and continue through Saturday. Snow and ice will be a big problem in north and central Michigan.

Sanilac County is under a winter storm watch for ice accumulation that could reach a quarter-inch. Click the red banner at the top of the home page for details.

On Sunday, it will still be wet and even colder. Temperatures will fall enough on Monday to give us a mix of rain and snow. We’ll get a rebound by the middle of next week, but normal temperatures will still be hard to come by.

