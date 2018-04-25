Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures stay below normal this week

DETROIT - Even with late sunshine, we're still experiencing below normal temperatures, and that's where we'll sit for most of the forecast.

The clouds that showed up Wednesday will take off at night. That will allow temperatures to drop to near freezing in areas away from the city. Metro Zone locations should hold on to the mid- and upper 30s.

Plenty of sunshine is ahead for us Thursday. Highs will be slightly milder, in the mid-60s. That's our one brush with normal for the remainder of the week.

Rain chances return Friday, but they'll be slim. First, a cold front will push through, but it will be weakening as it does, and there won’t be a whole lot of moisture with it. We’ll likely just see an increase in clouds around its passage.

Then, a more developed disturbance will roll in Friday night. Rain chances look better in the late evening through early overnight.

After some early clouds Saturday morning, the weekend will be bright and dry. Highs will remain in the 50s both days.

The real temperature payoff will arrive next week. Check out how many 7s are in the 10-day forecast.

