Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures stay cold; chance of snow

DETROIT - Temperatures have made it above 10 degrees in almost all of Metro Detroit, and they won't fall much below that mark overnight.

That might be the best news we have in the next 10 days. Check out our 4ZONE Forecast tab to see who will get the coldest numbers Thursday night. Winds will be light. There will be a few light snow showers around, but it will amount to less than an inch of accumulation.

We'll get another burst of light snow late Friday. Look for some lake-effect snow showers in the late afternoon, then some more organized snow showers in the evening. Again, this will put down less than an inch and might miss our North Zone completely. Highs will reach 20 degrees. That will be the warmest temperature in the forecast through next weekend.

Our weekend will be mainly dry, with just a few flakes on Saturday. We’ll see a bit more sunshine Sunday, but that won’t get us any warmer. Here’s how New Year’s Eve looks as of now:

The first several days of 2018 look cold, with no major snow ahead. If you’re looking for warmer temperatures, you won’t find them in our 10-day forecast.

