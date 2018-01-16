Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures warm up after cold, snowy evening

DETROIT - The coldest temperatures of the forecast will arrive Tuesday night, and a warmup will begin Wednesday.

Flurries and snow showers will end Tuesday evening with minimal accumulation, except in parts of our North Zone, which might see around 1 inch from heavier bursts of snow. Temperatures are on their way to single digits with below-zero wind chills.

Sunshine will mix with clouds early on Wednesday. More clouds are expected by afternoon. Highs will make it to the mid-20s.

The rest of our shortened work and school week will remain dry, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be on the rise, but slowly.

On Thursday, we’ll struggle to get to 30 degrees.

On Friday, we will get a few hours above freezing, with highs in the mid-30s. Breezy conditions for the second half of the week will make wind chills more noticeable. Then, well above-normal numbers will arrive for the weekend.

Expect highs in the mid-40s both Saturday and Sunday. Morning starts will be in the 30s. In fact, once temperatures rise above freezing by mid-morning Saturday, they won’t fall below 32 degrees until early Tuesday morning.

