Metro Detroit weather: Temps about to plummet, light snow possible for New Year's

DETROIT - Temperatures will dive from Friday's mid 50s to the 20s in less than 18 hours. But other than a stray flurry or brief snow shower this evening, we'll stay dry until New Year's Eve.

Skies tonight will turn overcast and winds will stay breezy through much of the overnight. Expect to wake up to the mid-and-upper 20s on Saturday morning. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Saturday and Sunday

We'll keep plenty of clouds around on Saturday, with a few additional breaks possible late in the day. Highs will recover to normal levels, near freezing.

Sunday brings a lot more sunshine and high temperatures near 40, following another morning start in the mid 20s.

New Year's Eve plans

New Year's Eve Monday is looking more wet than frozen, expect rain in the afternoon, lasting through midnight and beyond. A mix is possible at times, but the vast majority of the precipitation should be rain. We'll reach the low 40s in the afternoon, with midnight temperatures near 35.

Some flakes are possible on New Year’s Day Tuesday, most likely in our North Zone, but no major accumulation is expected. Highs will only reach the low-and-mid 30s.

