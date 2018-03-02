Metro Detroit weather: Temps drop, re-freezing occurs

Andrew Humphrey takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for March 2, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - After spring-like conditions then over 6 inches of snow, the Motown area deserves a break, and it is here. Still need to be alert for re-freezing at night, but the sun is back.

Friday evening will be mostly clear and chilly with temps returning to the low 30s.

Sunset is at 6:25 p.m. ET.

Moms and Dads can hook their children on astronomy about 40 minutes after sunset. Mercury and Venus are visible in the evening sky; just above the horizon and in the west. Just remember to bundle up while viewing the two planets. Venus will be brighter and on the left.

Friday night will be clear and cold. Remember, ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze first. Bring pets back indoors. The mercury drops to the low and middle 20s.

Saturday will have abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the low 40s. Great day to wash the car and start thinking about garage sales and spring clean-up.

Re-freezing possible, again, Saturday night with lows in the low and mid 20s.

Sunday will be gorgeous. Daytime temps closer to 45°F. Look forward to seeing everyone at the Taste Of Troy at the San Marino Club to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Troy.

Monday will be partly sunny. Outdoor recess for students with morning temps in the 20s and afternoon temps in the mid 40s. Next chance of rain and snow showers is on Wednesday and Thursday.

