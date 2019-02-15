Metro Detroit weather: Temps drop today, snow chance this weekend

DETROIT - The roads are a little slippery, but they're not icy because low 40s will be dropping through the 30s this morning as it stays above freezing for most.

We have a few very light rain and snow showers around early this morning as the winds start cranking and will be all day. Expect a blend of clouds and sun as highs settle in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees this afternoon with winds WSW 10-25 mph gusting to 35-40 mph which may cause isolated power outages due to weakened tree limbs and power lines.

Weekend forecast

Saturday is a dry and cool day with teens for lows and highs in the upper 20s to near freezing with a mix of sun and clouds becoming partly sunny. The winds are lighter tomorrow NNW 5-10 mph.

We will start Sunday dry in the teens again and skies will fill with clouds bringing an afternoon snow chance. The snow will be light and really only bring a dusting of new snow with similar highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Next week

We will see some light snow lingering into early Monday morning, President's Day but it will not be snowy all day.

More wet weather likely Wednesday afternoon as temps climb a little bit and this could be a mix of rain and snow but even just snow will not stack up to much.

