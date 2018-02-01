Metro Detroit weather: Temps dropping, snow returns this weekend

The warmest part of today will be this morning as cloud cover keeps most of Metro Detroit in the 30s through lunchtime.

Wind chills will be in the 20s as you head out and those breezes will pick up again as a cold front swings through in the early afternoon.

That front will bring colder air for the afternoon as temps fall into the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens, and a few snow showers are possible as the cold front passes, but no accumulation expected this afternoon. The winds WSW 10-20 mph keep it feeling very cold later today and tonight

Friday is Groundhog Day! Who knows what the little animal will come up with, but we do know it is the start of a cold week ahead. We will wake up to single digit temps and subzero wind chills tomorrow and may not get out of the teens on your Friday afternoon. A nice mix of sun and clouds and a lighter breeze WSW 5-15 mph with afternoon highs near 20 degrees.

Saturday starts dry but snow will be moving in by the afternoon and temps start in the low teens and only hit the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Snow should start early afternoon and may continue through the night and into Super Bowl Sunday morning with a few breaks here and there.

This is another Clipper System with an early estimate of 1-3” of new snow total Saturday into early Sunday. We will dry out Sunday afternoon with temps in the upper 20s and cool conditions are sticking around.

You can expect teens and 20s most of next week with snow chances again Tuesday into Wednesday ahead. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

