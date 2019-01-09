Metro Detroit weather: Temps fall and wind picks up

As the temperatures fall, the winds are picking up and will stay blustery throughout your Wednesday and Thursday around Metro Detroit. That wind takes upper 20s and low 30s this morning and creates a wind chill in the upper single digits to low teens… bundle up. The roads may be a bit tricky today too, as lake effect snow showers will be coming and going. These snow bands will make roads slippery and any heavier bands or squalls could limit visibility for a short time, so keep an eye on your radar on our Local4Casters App, and take it easy. Highs will hover in the mid to upper 20s with winds WNW 15-25 mph most of the day and occasionally gusting to 30 mph.

That wind will be howling overnight and most of the day tomorrow. Thursday morning lows will dip into the teens and wind chills will most certainly be dangerous in the single digits. We may again see a few light snow bands and flurries tomorrow with winds NW 10-20 mph and highs only in the upper 20s to maybe 30 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Friday will be less windy and only slightly warmer after a chilly start again in the teens. Look for a nice blend of sun and clouds as highs should head into the low 30s and winds ESE 5-12 mph. Snow moves in Saturday midday and may lay down a nice inch or two around Metro Detroit with a few lingering flakes Sunday morning. Weekend highs will be near freezing with lows in the low 20s and slightly warmer next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

