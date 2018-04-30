Metro Detroit weather: Temps near 70 expected later today

DETROIT - We will have some of the warmest weather of the year so far through the middle of the week.

We are starting with cool conditions in the low 30s to low 40s as you head out on a Monday morning. We have seen a few upper 20s in Port Huron and Ann Arbor, but most of you will walk out to early morning temps in the mid 30s, warming quickly today.

Although you may need the light jacket to start today, warm April sunshine will boost temps to near 70 degrees this afternoon with light winds SW 5-12 mph.

Tuesday forecast

Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the year around Metro Detroit, as we reach toward 80 degrees. We should see a few more clouds forming with the heat of the afternoon, and the winds will pick up a bit SW 10-20 mph gusting even stronger bringing in that warm air.

Wednesday forecast

We should see highs near 80 degrees again on Wednesday as we anticipate a chance for rain and thunder in the afternoon or evening. The day starts dry with some hazy sunshine, but clouds fill in fast and the rain and thundershowers will be more of an issue for our after school or evening plans. Highs will likely stop in the mid to upper 70s depending on the arrival of thicker clouds and showers.

Thursday forecast

We keep rain and thundershowers coming and going Thursday too, as temps take a minor hit in the low to mid 70s. Thursday may not be a wash out, but rain in waves may be too heavy to get much done outside.

Showers linger into the first half of Friday before clearing out for a nice weekend.

