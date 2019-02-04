Metro Detroit weather: Prepare for wet afternoon rush hour

DETROIT - A few showers developed Monday morning, and some of us got them while others didn't. Although there are still a few raindrops in the area, many more of us are dry as we approach the lunch hour.

Rain, perhaps with a few rumbles of thunder, will increase through the afternoon, and the afternoon rush hour is going to be a wet one. Ahead of that front, we’re in the warm sector, and temperatures will respond accordingly, reaching the low to mid-50s (10 to 13 degrees Celsius) as a south wind at 10 to 15 mph ushers in one more day of that warm stuff.

Monday's sunrise was at 7:44 a.m., and sunset is at 5:51 p.m.

The rain will end by mid- to late evening as the cold front sweeps across the area. Temperatures will drop sharply behind the front, into the mid-20s to near 30 degrees (-4 to -1 degree Celsius). That means some of the standing water will freeze overnight. Watch for ice if you’ll be out early Tuesday morning.

Partly cloudy and much colder on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Ice on way

New computer models Monday morning continue to show freezing rain moving into the area sometime after midnight Tuesday and continuing at least through Wednesday morning. Untreated roads and sidewalks will become extremely slippery, so be on the alert for possible school closings due to the condition of the neighborhood and secondary roads.

Temperatures should nudge a little above freezing (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) Wednesday afternoon, so salt will be very effective at reducing that ice.

Next storm

Following right on the heels of the Wednesday ice will be another storm Thursday. This one could start with a brief wintry mix but will change to all rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). At this point, it appears most of the precipitation Thursday will be rain.

A blustery and very cold Friday awaits us behind the Thursday storm, with windy highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Right now, Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Sunday might start dry, but some snow appears possible during the afternoon into Sunday night. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

