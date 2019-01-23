Metro Detroit weather: Temps rising, rain continues through afternoon

DETROIT - Temps are slowly rising this morning with most of our suburbs just above freezing. That lends itself to plain rain and a slow thaw as we wait for even warmer air later in the day.

There is quite a slug of moisture moving in and again, this should be mostly rain for most of us through the morning and afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory (South of I-69) has expired.

Winter Weather Advisory until noon (North of I-69)

Our North Zone, north of I-69 could still see another 1-4 inches of snow this morning and that is why the Winter Weather Advisory continues up north through noon.

Highs should get into the upper 30s to low 40s with rain all around after lunch and pesky winds S 10-20 mph.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be a quick return to winter with falling temps as a cold front delivers 20s to low 30s and a cooling wind. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and we will have scattered light snow showers coming and going with those lake effect winds and snow showers W 10-20 mph.

This means Western Michigan closer to Lake Michigan will be tough sledding with snow showers stacking up and lighter snow showers by the time they reach SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Friday forecast

Friday will be even colder with morning lows in the single digits to low teens and icy roads. Highs will likely not make it past the mid teens and it’s still a bit breezy with scattered lake effect snow showers especially in the morning and heavier west of here.

We may have a few light snow showers around this weekend but it’s still very cold both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the single digits Saturday and highs only in the teens again. It’s low 20s Sunday with snow late that moves into Monday and even Tuesday.

The timing is still unclear and snow models predict as much as 4-8 inches Monday into Tuesday next week. We’ll see, so stay tuned!

