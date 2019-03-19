Metro Detroit weather: Temps warm today, rain showers Wednesday

DETROIT - It's a cool but quiet start to your Tuesday around Metro Detroit with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 20s as you head out and about early.

There isn't much of a breeze today, but enough to drop wind chills into the upper teens and low 20s for a few hours this morning. We will see plenty of sunshine this morning, then a mix of clouds and sun again this afternoon as we warm up.

Highs should hit the mid to even upper 40s as mostly sunny skies become partly cloudy to partly sunny and winds SW 5-10 mph will not be a big factor in our weather today. Some wet weather is on the way, but it should hold off until midday tomorrow.

Wednesday forecast

We start Wednesday dry with low temps in the low 30s, and if any moisture sneaks in early it will be some light and wet snow. Clouds will be filling in and thickening all morning and our rain chances should start after lunch tomorrow.

So expect light rain showers through the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 40s before the rain falling into the lower 40s during the showers.

Rain totals should be less than a quarter inch all day tomorrow and the winds do pick up a bit SSW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph.

Thursday forecast

Any remnant rain will fade early Thursday as we begin a dry and slow warming stretch into the weekend. Thursday temps start in the low to mid 30s and finish with mid to upper 40s under partly sunny skies.

If we can clear the afternoon clouds for a couple of hours, we may see a few of you hitting 50 degrees around Metro Detroit.

Friday forecast

Friday may start with a weak cool front and a few spotty showers, but it will be a mostly dry day to end the work and school week. Highs will stick in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Weekend outlook

The weekend ahead looks fabulous for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as we expect tons of sun. Highs will be around 50 degrees Saturday and well into the mid 50s Sunday. We do have a chance for a little mix to rain early Monday so stay tuned as we head back to work and school.

