Metro Detroit weather: Temps will dip into 40s tonight

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown!

No severe thunderstorms today, but it will be cooler than average. After more below-average temps, Monday, it becomes warmer.

Sunday afternoon will be milder with highs near 70 degrees. There is a slight chance of a scattered shower. Nothing severe, like yesterday, and most neighborhoods will be dry.

Mostly dry at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Sunset is at 9:04 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will become clear and quite chilly. Heaters will need to get going, again, with overnight lows in the middle 40s.

Next week

Monday will be sunny and cool. Afternoon temps will be near 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be milder with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be warmer with showers and thunderstorms possible. The mercury will be near 80 degrees.

Weather links :

