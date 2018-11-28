Metro Detroit Weather: The calm before the (wet) warm

DETROIT - Ben Bailey and I were talking this afternoon about how cold it has been this month, and we both wondered if we would challenge the record for coldest November.

As things turn out, we aren't even close. In fact, we’re a significant long shot to even make to 10th coldest November. Yes, our daytime highs have been quite cold, but many overnight lows have been much closer to average, which brings each day’s overall average temperature higher than it would be if those lows were as relatively cold as the highs.

I hope this makes you feel better -- because it didn't work for me.

Tonight will be another cold one, with some breaks in the clouds developing -- temporarily. Lows should bottom out in the low 20s (-5 to -6 degrees Celsius). Fortunately, winds will lighten up, and shift from west to southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Even if any of us start with some breaks of sun on Thursday, skies will cloud over again and scattered snow showers are possible…mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). Wind becoming southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:40 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Snow showers end Thursday evening, but some freezing drizzle or patchy light freezing rain is possible during the night. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Friday

Freezing drizzle and patchy light freezing rain change to patchy rain Friday morning, then end by lunchtime with a dry afternoon to follow. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) will feel like a heat wave compared to where we’ve been -- until you get to the weekend!

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

The weekend

Everything continues on track with our weekend storm. Rain will overspread the area from south to north Saturday morning (therefore, arriving earliest near the state line, and latest in the Thumb), and it’ll then be several hours of steady, pouring rain.

Highs, however, will warm into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). Were it not for the rain, we’d be out in our convertibles and wearing polo shirts -- our fall weather has been that pathetic.

Rain gradually tapers to scattered showers Saturday night -- plan on a wet date night. Lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Rainfall totals could top one inch.

Sunday won’t be nearly as wet as Saturday -- just expect scattered light showers. It’ll be even warmer, too, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), with 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) not out of the question in our South Zone.

Next Week – Back to the Cold

There’s a chance of snow showers Monday, with highs in the upper 30s (7 degrees Celsius).

Temperatures then return to what we’ve (unfortunately) become accustomed to this fall, with highs the rest of the week in the low to mid 30s (0 to 3 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Other than a chance for light snow showers on Wednesday, most of the remainder of the week looks dry, and possibly even with some cosmetic sunshine that won’t warm us up much. But at least it’ll look prettier outside. We really need some sun.

