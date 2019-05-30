Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorm chances surround fantastic Friday

DETROIT - Rain chances are stacking up as June approaches.

On Thursday night, Metro Detroit still might see a shower or thunderstorm through midevening. Lows are headed to the mid-50s.

Friday looks fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and highs hitting the upper 70s. After midnight into early Saturday morning, we'll track a line of thunderstorms through the area.

Grand Prix weekend will be a mixed bag. A stronger batch of storms will appear Saturday afternoon. We are not officially under a severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center, but the ingredients are starting to come together. Race fans, stay alert on Belle Isle. Take us with you on the Local 4Casters app, and we'll keep you updated.

On Sunday, we'll be cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures in the 70s, and even the 80s, will arrive next week, which looks mainly dry.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.