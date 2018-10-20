Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for Washtenaw County until 4:30 p.m.

Storms move through southeastern Michigan on Oct. 20, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm warning issued earlier is no longer in effect and ended around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

The thunderstorm warning was in effect for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and St. Clair counties.

However, a thunderstorm warning has been issued for Washtenaw County until 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are expected.

