Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms, dangerous wind gusts possible this weekend

Yes, it's still February. And yes, we could see thunderstorms this weekend in Metro Detroit.

The weather this weekend will feel very spring-ish, but not in a good way -- unless you like 50 mph wind gusts and downpours.

Here's what latest from Local 4Caster Brandon Roux:

Saturday starts off nice and calm with a mix of sun and clouds and highs heading into the mid 40s. It would likely be a little warmer, but clouds will fill in through the midday and rain will soon follow.

Expect rain and thundershowers Saturday afternoon and/or evening with some heavy downpours possible and swinging winds overnight into Sunday. The storm center will pass through early Sunday and the winds will be cranking, possibly into the dangerous category.

These are not storm winds, they are created by the pressure differences around the Great Lakes Region. We could see 30-50 mph winds Sunday with spotty showers and more mid 40s.

It's likely we'll see a wind advisory issued on Friday -- maybe even a high wind warning.

It will turn sharply colder late Sunday into Monday. We will likely dip back to lower 30s to start next week with rain and snow chances again by Wednesday.

