Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain this afternoon, overnight

DETROIT - We will warm quickly with Metro Detroit highs near 80°F and feeling more muggy.

We will see scattered rain and thundershowers popping with the peak heat of the day sometime after 1 or 2 p.m.

These showers will bring brief downpours and a little lightning, but not everybody gets in on the action so keep your outdoor plans, and keep the Local4Casters app handy to track in trouble or delays.

Thursday forecast

More steady, heavy rain is likely late tonight or overnight leading to a soaker of a start to your Thursday. Rain showers may quiet down just before or during the morning drive, so right now plan on a little extra time for your drive to work tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers during the day with cloudy skies and temps in the 60s to low 70s. The winds will pick up NNE 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph occasionally and that will be a drying wind trying to ring out any showers during the day.

Friday forecast

Friday is the first day of Summer with the Summer Solstice starting at 11:54am and it’s the most daylight we get all year. Mother Nature will cooperate bringing sunshine back and highs 75-80 degrees and very pleasant.

Weekend rain chances look to be mainly Saturday night into early Sunday. And, models do indicate a decent chance for showers Monday and we will do everything in our power to clear any rain in the evening for the Ford Fireworks show downtown. If weather is an issue, don’t forget you can watch the Ford Fireworks on Local 4.

