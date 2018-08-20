Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms, showers to develop Monday evening

DETROIT - Rain chances in Metro Detroit this week won't come in fits and starts. We'll cram them into one 24-hour window starting Monday night.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop during the evening, but especially closer to midnight. Humidity will increase as well. Rain and thunder will become likely and more widespread overnight. Lows will fall to 70 degrees with higher humidity.

Rain is also likely through much of Tuesday, but there should be breaks. Total rainfall from Monday night through Tuesday evening will reach 1 inch in many spots, with isolated areas getting upwards of 2 inches. Highs Tuesday will struggle to hit 80 degrees.

As the rain ends, the humidity will drop. Wednesday will be a big departure from what we’ve experienced much of this month. Highs will only reach the mid-70s without the rain threat or the muggy air.

Humidity will remain low until the weekend, and that’s also when rain chances will return. Check it out in our 10-day forecast.

