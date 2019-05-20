Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms, warmer temperatures return later in week

DETROIT - The traditional start of summer is allegedly this weekend, but it could have fooled us.

Temperatures will stay below normal Monday night, but we'll skip out on the frost. Lows will hit the 30s in parts of our West and North zones, but a lot of us will bottom out in the low 40s. There is a frost advisory in effect for the northern half of lower Michigan. But it stops north of Saginaw.

Clear skies from Monday night will linger into Tuesday morning. Clouds will increase through the day, leading to highs in the mid-60s. That's still below normal.

We'll touch 70 degrees with a rain chance Wednesday, mainly in the morning. Unfortunately, that’s not the only shot of wet weather we’ll contend with as the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches.

Thunderstorms will return with 80-degree highs Thursday. We’ll see chances again Friday and two out of the three days of the holiday weekend.

If you’re making outdoor plans, it looks like Sunday will be the driest of the three days, but that will also be our coolest weekend high. All three days will finish above normal, so if we can dodge the drops, we should be able to enjoy the bulk of the weekend.

Beyond that, there are multiple storm chances next week, too. Check out all the numbers in our 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.