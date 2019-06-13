Metro Detroit weather: Thursday evening rain, then chillier

DETROIT - Welcome to Thursday, Motown!

Low pressure is still giving us some showers cloudy skies, and breezy conditions as we on Thursday. Sunshine returns Friday with an ounce with a nice bounce back and temperatures. First half of this weekend has showers and thunderstorms.

Showers and clouds remain over Detroit and parts of Southeast Michigan as we end Thursday afternoon and begin Thursday evening. It remains in the cool 60s. Temperatures drop to the 50s by dinner time in shortly afterward. Families will need their jackets and remain vigilant on roadways for any wetness.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will have some clearing and becomes much chillier. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 40s.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m. ET.

Friday will be mostly to parlty sunny . With sunshine, temperatures rebound to the middle 70s during the day. A good afternoon for running errands and playing baseball or softball or soccer. All systems go for the 7:10 p.m. ET Tigers game at Comerica Park. Cleveland is in town.

Clouds, showers and thunderstorms return Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy, and some of the storms may have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Most people will need a Plan B when it comes to outdoor activities; moving them indoors before showers develop or arrive. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Rain may affect the Detroit-Cleveland baseball game scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Happy Father's Day, Sunday! Sunday become sunny here, again. Warmer temperatures in the middle 70s. Perfect weather to spend time at the pool or beach or the ball game at Comerica Park with Dad and the family. The Tigers' game starts with a 1:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

The pendulum swings back to wet weather, Monday. I will be near 75°F with showers and thunderstorms possible.

