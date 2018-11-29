Metro Detroit weather: Timing out the weekend rainmaker

As expected, light snow today didn’t have much impact…barely a dusting in most areas. And with pavement still mostly above freezing, most of what fell on the roads melted.

Aside from a lingering stray light snow shower, most of the evening and overnight should be dry…with just some patchy freezing drizzle or drizzle possible later at night. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind.

Friday forecast

Our Friday (TGIF!) could start with a bit of patchy freezing drizzle or drizzle, but we expect little or no impact on our roads. We’ll be dry by late morning, and don’t be surprised if you see some afternoon sunshine! Now THAT will be nice…we sure haven’t had much sun lately.

Highs will be milder, too, and approach 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) in most areas. Adding to the relatively more comfortable day will be light and variable winds…don’t worry about wind chill for a change!

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:41 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Saturday rain

Saturday should start dry for most of us, with a steady, solid rain spreading from south to north across the area during the morning. Obviously, those of us near the state line get it first, while those of us in the Thumb get it last.

So, if you really need to get some yard work or leaves done, check the rain’s status on our FREE Local4Casters app…you might have some time Saturday morning before the rain arrives.

The app is easily found in the App Store by searching under “WDIV,” and when you open the app, it always opens up to what you need first: the radar page.

Temps Saturday will rise through the day into the evening hours, eventually reaching the mid 40s (13 degrees Celsius).

Rain and rain showers are likely Saturday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday forecast

Sunday is now looking better for Lions tailgaters! Saturday night showers should taper off first thing Sunday morning and, with some luck, perhaps we can squeeze a few hours of dry weather out of our day before the game.

The farther south you are, the better the chance for some dry weather. Farther north, you’ll be closer to the front that comes through Saturday night, so you may keep a higher shower chance. Regardless, some showers should return for part of the afternoon.

Temperatures, though, are what will make you smile, as we hit the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius)…with our South Zone perhaps even hitting the low 50s!

Rain showers continue Sunday night, but above-freezing lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) will prevent any ice issues on our roads.

Next week

A cool-down back to our colder than average weather returns on Monday, as highs only reach the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), with snow showers possible.

Mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers Wednesday through Friday, although there’s great uncertainty in the snow shower chances. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) all three days, with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).



