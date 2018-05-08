Metro Detroit weather today: Leave inside. Go outside.

Why are you still inside? Didn't you read the headline?!

Weather on Tuesday in Michigan is picture perfect, like that perfect picture you took multiple times.

We're talking 70s and sunny. This is patio weather. This is go outside weather. Are you still inside?

Wednesday will bring even warmer weather, but according to Brandon Roux, it'll be windy and thunderstorms will be rolling through overnight.

So, point is, get outside today while you still can.

Metro Detroit weather: Near 80 degrees on Wednesday, thunderstorms return

