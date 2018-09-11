Metro Detroit weather: Tons of sun and 70s Tuesday

Cloud cover is saving us from dense fog settling in around Metro Detroit, but some patchy fog is likely Tuesday morning as you head out into temps in the 50s. The fog is thicker west of here across Western and Central Michigan where skies have cleared, so be careful driving west this morning. Skies will gradually clear this morning and we should be into plenty of sun by late morning and all afternoon. Highs will hit the low to mid 70s with low humidity and light winds NW/NE 5-12 mph.

More fog is likely Wednesday morning all over Metro Detroit with clear skies above and lows dipping again into the 50s. We will again get into plenty of sun, although the fog may hang on through 9am or 10am becoming hazy through the morning. Mostly sunny skies on your Hump Day and highs in the mid to upper 70s and a few areas flirting with 80 degrees and light winds NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Friday are still a little up in the air and it all depends on the approach of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas. Some of the outer bands arriving before the storm hits land will spread some cloud cover from east to west. Skies will go from mostly to partly sunny with highs Thursday around 80 degrees. It will be just shy of that mark if the clouds move in and thicken sooner. Friday may be similar with some milky skies filtering some of our sun. If that happens, upper 70s to near 80 degrees and still dry to end the week. But, if we get more sun from a slower moving Hurricane, we may see low to mid 80s with sun Friday… stay tuned. Right now the weekend looks dry with mostly sunshine and low 80s. Again, the end of our forecast period will depend on the speed and movement of this monster Hurricane set to hit the U.S. on Thursday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

