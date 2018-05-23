Metro Detroit weather: Tons of sun Wednesday with temps in the 70s

DETROIT - Yesterday’s cold front was a cold front more in name than in function.

As with most cold fronts, the air mass behind it was much drier, so that scoured out the humidity and cloud cover, leaving us with clear skies. The combination of clear skies, light wind, and damp soil has prompted the formation of some fog over parts of the area, so be aware of this if heading out early this morning.

More Headlines

Otherwise, expect a ton of sun today, with highs in the upper 70s (26 to 27 degrees Celsius), and light and variable winds.

Today’s sunrise is 6:05 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:56 p.m.

Mostly clear tonight, with just some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

The Holiday Weekend

As mentioned yesterday, a more humid air mass will overspread the Great Lakes this weekend, so this will make the atmosphere more unstable. We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with random pop-up thunderstorms possible each afternoon. Since a weak upper level disturbance will cross Michigan on Saturday, there’s a chance that any storms that pop up that afternoon will be more numerous than on Sunday. Expect muggy highs both days in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Expect more of the same on Memorial Day, although there’s probably a smaller chance for a pop-up storm in the afternoon. Highs again in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

READ: What exactly is a pop-up storm anyway?

You’ll likely be outside for some of the upcoming holiday weekend, so here are a couple of important reminders. First, since there’s a thunderstorm chance each day, check the customizable radar page in our FREE app if you have outdoor afternoon plans, such as at Volvik Championship at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor, or the Movement Electronic Music Festival on Hart Plaza. It’s the best way to stay ahead of the weather.

Also, since we’ll have plenty of sun, don’t forget the sunscreen! We’ve just come out of a long winter and cold April, so we have no tan base, and can burn very easily if exposed to too much sun. There’s a reason we meteorologists call the Friday before Memorial Day weekend “Don’t Fry Day."

Next Week

Summer-like conditions continue all the way through next week, with highs remaining above 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Expect a lot of sun Tuesday and Wednesday, with more pop-up storms possible Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.