Metro Detroit weather: Tracking a big warm up this week, storm chances

DETROIT - The clouds and cooler breezes from the big lakes will keep Metro Detroit in that ‘Fall’ feel one last day this week.

We will see those clouds thinning out, or coming and going through the afternoon as highs hit the upper 60s to low 70s without much humidity and a nice breeze ENE 5-12 mph.

It’s also the last comfy sleeping night of the week as overnight lows will dip again into the 50s to near 60°F when you get up tomorrow.

Warm up arrives

The last bits of Summer missing for the last week will be bouncing back tomorrow all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. That means we are heading back into the mid 80s and will bump up the humidity to make it feel like the lower 90s.

The contrast of incoming warmth, and stubborn cool air will spark a few showers in our North Zone late morning and early afternoon while most of us stay dry. Another round of showers will be moving through around or just after dinner time Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday

The shower and storm chances increase Wednesday through Friday this week, but no all day washouts in the forecast. We will again hit the mid 80s or warmer Wednesday and the heat index will read low 90s which means we need to get back to pounding water if we work or play outside. The best bet for showers and storms will be scattered and popping up during peak heat of the afternoon.

That heat will have a ride in here with a south, southwest wind becoming 10-20 mph into the afternoon. Right now, no severe storms are expected but a few storms blossoming with the heat of the day will produce some lightning and brief downpours.

We stay in the 80s Thursday and Friday, and some of the heaviest rain ahead according to early morning model data looks to be late Thursday through the first half of Friday before we start to dry out and cool down for the weekend.

