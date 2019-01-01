Metro Detroit weather: Tracking chance for Wednesday snow showers

DETROIT - Now that we have closed the books on 2018, we can say officially that we finished as the fourth wettest year on record here in Detroit, with 43.81 inches of total precipitation (rain and liquid from melted snow).

Average annual precipitation is 33.47 inches, so we were more than 30 percent above average.

We also finished last month with the third-lowest snow amount for December on record, with only a half-inch of snow officially recorded all month long at Detroit Metro Airport.

Now we have a little bit of snow in the forecast, but likely not enough to make much of a difference.

First, we have a dry night ahead with cloudy skies generally south of M-59/Hall Road/Highland Road and partial clearing north of there.

Areas that do see any clearing will also see temperatures plummet into the teens (-9 degrees Celsius), while areas that stay completely cloudy will only drop into the mid-20s (-4 to 3 degrees Celsius). Light north wind will turn east later at night.

Cloudy on Wednesday with numerous snow showers developing north of I-69, and scattered snow showers south of there. Highs in the mid-30s (1 degree Celsius). East wind becoming south at 4 to 8 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Snow showers are possible over our entire area Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid-30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Monday, followed by another dry stretch after that. Temperatures still appear to hold above average through mid-week.

