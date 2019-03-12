Metro Detroit weather: Tracking chances for showers, thunderstorms this week

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 12, 2019 at 3:17 p.m. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Wasn’t the sunshine great today? Don’t get used to it, as clouds will increase around midnight, after a clear evening.

Some rain might approach areas west of U.S. 23 toward dawn and possibly even start as a very brief period of freezing rain due to a close call with overnight temperatures.

Clear skies and light wind Tuesday evening will allow temperatures to fall quickly, which is called radiational cooling.

Once the blanket of clouds overspreads the area, the heat radiating upward will be trapped and temperatures will stabilize, even rising a few degrees late Tuesday night. We’re basically looking at a race against time in the West Zone. Will the rain get here before or after the surface temperature rises above freezing?

East of U.S. 23, the rain should hold off just enough to get those temperatures above 32 degrees (0 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Wednesday morning, then they will become more scattered during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) with a south-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:49 a.m., and sunset is at 7:37 p.m.

After a Wednesday evening break, the next batch of rain will arrive later Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain nearly steady in the mid-40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Showers to start the day Thursday will end during the morning, and we will then have a break from the rain, with partial sunshine, too.

It’ll become windy -- with gusts perhaps even approaching 40 mph, once again -- with showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon.

Although there is a small risk for severe storms over the southwestern part of the state, at this point we are not expecting severe storms here, but it’s close enough that we’ll continue to monitor closely.

As long as we get that break from the rain and that sunshine, highs should easily reach the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius), and possibly even a little warmer in our South Zone.

Showers and thunderstorms will move out Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Friday, with scattered showers possible. Near-steady temperatures in the low to mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Expect increasing sunshine by Saturday afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Sunday as a weak upper level disturbance slides by. Some models try to spit out a couple of light rain or snow showers, while other models keep us dry. We’ll have to keep an eye on this and update you throughout the week. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

