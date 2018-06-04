Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain Monday night, into Tuesday morning

Before getting to the forecast, just a quick word about something some of us experienced yesterday morning.

If you were out and about during the Sunday morning rainstorm, you may have encountered some street flooding. What’s strange about this is that most areas received well under one-half inch of rain, with the highest amounts around or a little above a half-inch. So why was there some street flooding? Because of partially clogged storm drains.

You know if there are storm drains in front of your home or business, and you should make it a regular habit of taking a quick peek at those drains and clearing them if leaves or other debris are compromising water’s ability to drain off the street.

Trust us on this: someday you’ll be very thankful you kept those drains clear.

Rain Monday night

Rain is once again in the forecast for tonight but, except for a possible evening shower in the northern Thumb, we should remain dry for our after school and little league sports, twilight golf, or just a walk after dinner.

Rain will increase later, though, and it appears that a half-inch is once again possible. By 6:00 a.m. rain should have already ended for the northern half of the area, by 8:00 a.m. it should be mainly south of I-94 and, by 10:00 a.m., it should be settling south of the state line. Overnight lows will be milder…generally in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) south and near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) north. West wind at 7 to 12 mph.

As mentioned above, rain will be done for all of us by roughly 10:00 a.m., and we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies the remainder of the day Tuesday. Highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), but much cooler in the Thumb. It’ll also be breezy, with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Here is a series of maps showing the expected timing for the Monday night / early Tuesday rain:

Rest of the week

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday…a weak cold front will approach, but we don’t expect any rain at this point. Highs back up to near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

The weak Thursday cold front will stall to our south, and thus complicate the forecast as we head into the first part of the weekend.

Early look at weekend

Today’s computer models suggest a wave of low pressure forming along that front, which could push some showers and thunderstorms up our way on Friday, and more numerous showers and storms into the area on Saturday. Highs both days generally in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks dry right now, as that front will be pushed far to our south, with highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 degrees Celsius).



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.