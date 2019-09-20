Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain, storms this weekend

Humidity has snuck back into southeast Michigan and even warmer temperatures are on the way.

For the rest of tonight, we'll be muggy and mild. Temperatures will stay in the 70s this evening and drop to the 60s for overnight lows. That will all be under partly cloudy skies.

Most of the weekend will be dry. But there are two trouble spots we'll be watching:

1) Saturday afternoon – as temperatures rise, we'll become unstable enough to see a pop-up shower and possibly a rumble. Coverage will be limited and most of us will stay dry.

2) Sunday afternoon – a cold front approaches from the west, giving us likely chances of a scattered thunderstorms for the second half of the day.

For the remainder of the weekend, we'll likely stay dry.

Temperatures will the be the warmest of the forecast on Saturday when highs hit the mid 80s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s. But humidity will stay elevated for the entire weekend. Drier air arrives by lunch time on Monday.

Michigan and Michigan State are both away this weekend. But both games are at risk to get wet. Scattered showers with possible thunder will hang around Madison, Wisconsin and Evanston, Illinois in the afternoon.

The Wolverines and Spartans both kickoff at noon on Saturday.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.