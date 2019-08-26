Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain tonight, Tuesday morning

DETROIT - High clouds are lowering and thickening this afternoon, so highs will stick in the mid 70s with breezy conditions at times.

Light rain in Lenawee County will bring a few drips to Ann Arbor and Monroe, but most of the wet weather dries out through the mid to late afternoon.

We will have some shower activity during this evening's commute but the heaviest rain comes at the tail end and beyond through the evening and tonight.

Breezy conditions SE 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph has prompted a Lakeshore Flood Warning for the extreme eastside of Metro Detroit this afternoon and evening. Be careful boating, too.

Tuesday

Scattered showers overnight and then another round of decent rain during the Tuesday morning commute. Rain and thundershowers end around 1 or 2pm and then some clearing as the humidity takes hold and low 80s will feel even warmer especially with that late day sunshine. It's breezy again tomorrow SW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Wednesday

Wednesday brings slightly cooler air and breezy conditions which means a few lake enhanced sprinkles possible. Most of us stay dry most of the day with upper 70s to low 80s, sun and clouds, and winds W 10-20 mph.

Thursday, Friday

Thursday and Friday will be nice with highs 75 to 80°F, but a cool front Friday morning brings comfortable air back for most of your Labor Day Weekend. Stay tuned.

Track the radar

