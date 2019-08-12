Metro Detroit weather: Tracking scattered thunderstorms, overnight flood threat

DETROIT - The Local 4Casters are tracking scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon before we transition to an overnight flood threat.

Any cell that pops up Monday afternoon and evening should stay below severe limits, but it might be a close call. Even though thunder might fade overnight, the heavy rainfall potential will ramp up.

After sunset, we’ll be watching for widespread and slow-moving heavy rain, mainly from the city south, and especially in our South Zone. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches across Metro Detroit, with a few spots hitting the 3-inch mark.

Flooding is a possibility overnight, mainly on highway underpasses and places with poor drainage. Right now, there are no watches in effect.

Some rain will linger through early Tuesday morning. Then, there's a slim shot of an afternoon thunderstorm. Humidity won't drop until Tuesday night.

Temperatures will remain near or slightly below normal for the remainder of the workweek. With the humidity going back to dry territory, it will be a comfortable and primarily dry forecast until the weekend.

Don’t firm up any weekend plans yet. Right now, it looks like thunderstorms are possible Saturday into early Sunday, but there are a lot of different looks between models.

