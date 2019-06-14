Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking Showers for Father's Day Weekend

It’s the final day of school for many of your children and the weather will cooperate for some great pictures, just hold on to the camera! We are waking up to clear skies and cooling conditions with most of Metro Detroit dipping down into the mid and upper 40s which means a sweatshirt or light jacket for some. Sunshine will bring our dry day Friday high temps into the mid 70s this afternoon as the winds begin to crank WSW 10-20 mph and occasionally gust 20-30 mph after lunch. Your afternoon and evening outdoor plans are good to go, but we do have rain chances coming overnight.

Scattered light showers are likely Saturday morning, with a heavier wave of rain and thunder expected through the early and mid afternoon. Right now, no severe threats but watch out for scattered downpours and lightning. It won’t be raining all day, and we will get some breaks with highs in the low 70s as those breezes stick around SW 10-20 mph. Most model data takes Saturday’s rain and parks it with a stationary front across or just south of our border with Ohio. That means most of Father’s Day rain chances will be in our south zone but we all may wake up to a few showers Sunday morning. We should get a mix of sun and mostly clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon and lighter winds E 5-12 mph. We’ll keep you posted if the rain threats for Sunday linger here, but again, we expect most of the action to be moving south through the late morning.

We have a chance for showers creeping back into Metro Detroit Monday morning and the best threat again will be along our border with Ohio. We should be well into the 70s all week next week with a nice mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, and a good chance for rain and thundershowers returning on Thursday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.





